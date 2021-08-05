Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Criteo stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 12,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,117. Criteo has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Criteo alerts:

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRTO. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.