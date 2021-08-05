Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 114.33% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.

NYSE:ARD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.46. 158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,726. Ardagh Group has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.76 million, a PE ratio of -1,158.00 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

