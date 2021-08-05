Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 1.57%. Franchise Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.450-$ EPS and its FY21 guidance to at least $3.45 EPS.

FRG stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.89. 632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,812. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.63. Franchise Group has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

FRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence bought 50,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn bought 1,000,000 shares of Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

