Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,801 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 0.9% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after buying an additional 1,417,008 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after buying an additional 1,333,893 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 300.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,711,000 after buying an additional 1,128,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $115,662,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.63. 59,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546,020. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $96.31 and a twelve month high of $132.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

