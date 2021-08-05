Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 47.80% and a negative net margin of 89.71%.

Shares of Pulmonx stock traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,223. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.92. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 17.07.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $271,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,976,318.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scientific Corp Boston sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $93,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,591,594 shares of company stock valued at $97,378,449. 12.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LUNG. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

