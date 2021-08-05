PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
PS Business Parks has increased its dividend payment by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
PS Business Parks stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.70. 120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.95. PS Business Parks has a 12 month low of $109.26 and a 12 month high of $165.85.
In other news, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,523,980.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $243,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $390,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.
PS Business Parks Company Profile
PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.
