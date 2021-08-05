PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

PS Business Parks has increased its dividend payment by 23.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

PS Business Parks stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.70. 120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.95. PS Business Parks has a 12 month low of $109.26 and a 12 month high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,523,980.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $243,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total value of $390,075.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,761 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

