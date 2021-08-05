Atwater Malick LLC Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atwater Malick LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 2.8% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1,610.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,922,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,244,000 after purchasing an additional 711,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.62.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.94. 646,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,223,393. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The company has a market capitalization of $251.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

