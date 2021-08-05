Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.38. 25,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 143.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.