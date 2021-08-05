Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SNMSF has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spin Master from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Spin Master stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291. Spin Master has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.30.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

