Zacks: Brokerages Expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to Announce $0.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is $0.00. DHI Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

Get DHI Group alerts:

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of DHI Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHX. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.82. 170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $199.33 million, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHI Group (DHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.