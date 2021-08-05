Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 3,522 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 18.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,186 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,388,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $370,878,000 after purchasing an additional 972,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.51. The stock had a trading volume of 94,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.60. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.08 and a fifty-two week high of $172.34. The firm has a market cap of $272.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

