NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,095 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 1.6% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $223,388,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in NIKE by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 53.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $370,878,000 after acquiring an additional 972,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.51. The company had a trading volume of 94,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,591,549. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.08 and a 1 year high of $172.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

