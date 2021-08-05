Deri Protocol (DERI) Market Capitalization Hits $2.97 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0623 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $244,307.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars.

