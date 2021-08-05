Waifu Token (WAIF) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $36,203.00

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Waifu Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar. Waifu Token has a market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $36,203.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waifu Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00048481 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00100840 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00143465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,256.83 or 0.99775580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002712 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.90 or 0.00835931 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Waifu Token Coin Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,061,708 coins. Waifu Token’s official website is waifutoken.io . Waifu Token’s official Twitter account is @WaifuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waifu Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waifu Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waifu Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waifu Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waifu Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waifu Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.