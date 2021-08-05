Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Raised to C$18.00 at Raymond James

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DREUF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

