Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.54.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,833,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 733.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,221 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,974,000 after buying an additional 275,622 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $507,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.