Barrington Research Reaffirms Buy Rating for SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SSSS. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SuRo Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

Shares of SuRo Capital stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,163. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20. SuRo Capital has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $342.50 million, a PE ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.00.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 11,106.87%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SuRo Capital will post 18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $56,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSSS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SuRo Capital by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $741,000. 23.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.