CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 534 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,099,378,000 after buying an additional 87,057 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,080,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,967,766,000 after buying an additional 104,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $767,449,000 after buying an additional 69,303 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,606,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,865,000 after buying an additional 194,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,544,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $499,789,000 after buying an additional 154,847 shares during the period. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

NOC stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $357.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,499. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $367.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

