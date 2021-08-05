Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.70.

A number of analysts have commented on VRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,369. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.16 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $35.58 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,446,503.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $75,313.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,719,339.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,680,874 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,415,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,403,000 after buying an additional 6,579,321 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 659.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,625,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,379 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,268,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800,320 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,740,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,950,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,217 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

