Brokerages Set UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) PT at $443.74

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $443.74.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,661,000 after acquiring an additional 243,529 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,846 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $957,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $11.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.70. 139,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,680. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $407.96. The company has a market cap of $386.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

