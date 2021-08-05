Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Shares of DISCA stock traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 232,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.