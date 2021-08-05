Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Announces Earnings Results

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,388. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $324.90 million, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.27. Cytosorbents has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday.

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

