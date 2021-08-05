Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.48 and last traded at $7.27. 66,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 57,596,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ocugen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Prabhavathi Fernandes sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $274,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,372. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ocugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ocugen during the first quarter worth $53,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Ocugen by 12.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

