Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.97%.

Shares of CVGI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.65. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $13.61.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVGI. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

