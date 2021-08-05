Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Shares Up 14.2%

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) shares shot up 14.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$7.73 and last traded at C$7.73. 202,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 302,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.77.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of Enerflex in a report on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.71.

Get Enerflex alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$700.39 million and a P/E ratio of 12.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.7200001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Enerflex Company Profile (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.