Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Trading Down 5.2%

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) shares dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.72 and last traded at $10.72. Approximately 3,637 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,148,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Sema4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.