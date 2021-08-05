Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $177.99

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $177.99 and last traded at $177.09, with a volume of 661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,892,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $19,298,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,640,000 after purchasing an additional 90,672 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 254,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,975,000 after acquiring an additional 55,988 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 108,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,800,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

