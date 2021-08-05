IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Hits New 52-Week High at $120.59

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $120.59 and last traded at $118.21, with a volume of 36433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.93.

Several brokerages have commented on INFO. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.60.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INFO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after buying an additional 2,634,302 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 60.5% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,300 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 43.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,283 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2,521.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,782,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 421.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,297,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile (NYSE:INFO)

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.