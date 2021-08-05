Rheos Capital Works Inc. Has $19.50 Million Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply makes up approximately 1.0% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.26% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $19,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Loop Capital began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.89.

Shares of SITE stock traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $188.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,327. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 1.22. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.41 and a 1-year high of $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.89.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total transaction of $2,794,654.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,641,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.86, for a total value of $514,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,434 shares of company stock worth $10,768,668 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

