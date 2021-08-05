Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Acquired by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $12,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,884,000 after buying an additional 129,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,962,000 after purchasing an additional 181,784 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,876,000 after purchasing an additional 241,874 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,883,000 after purchasing an additional 59,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,231,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,593,000 after purchasing an additional 243,905 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.86.

TTWO traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $156.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.34. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.00 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 19.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.