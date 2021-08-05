Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Raised by Rheos Capital Works Inc.

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $17,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSN. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 291,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,157,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $188,179,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after purchasing an additional 121,840 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.71.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.68. 10,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.82 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.21.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.