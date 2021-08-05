Rheos Capital Works Inc. Raises Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,500 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up 2.3% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $45,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,276 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,561,000 after purchasing an additional 807,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 169.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,553,000 after purchasing an additional 786,269 shares in the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.53, for a total value of $30,241,055.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,492 shares of company stock worth $114,086,828 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.71.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $398.88. 121,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,078. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.61. The stock has a market cap of $117.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.13, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.17 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

