Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $275.04. The company had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,119. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.93. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.58 and a fifty-two week high of $275.68.

