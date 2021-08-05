Scout Investments Inc. Buys 476,967 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,728,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476,967 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients makes up 1.7% of Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $116,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.31.

Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.02 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

