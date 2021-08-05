Tharisa (LON:THS) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Tharisa plc (LON:THS)’s share price rose 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54). Approximately 196,090 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 600,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.52).

THS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 128.34. The company has a market cap of £309.57 million and a P/E ratio of 4.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a GBX 2.82 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.62. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

