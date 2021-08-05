Rosenblatt Securities Raises Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $156.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIS. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.30.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $128.77 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $120.17 and a one year high of $156.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 919.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 432,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after acquiring an additional 32,947 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,459,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,389,000 after acquiring an additional 79,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,850,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after acquiring an additional 450,350 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

