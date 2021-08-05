Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,073 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,881 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 7.6% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $45,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,603,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,013,455,000 after purchasing an additional 804,800 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 62,813,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,672,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $146.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $103.10 and a one year high of $150.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

