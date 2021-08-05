salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 83.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,177 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,123,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com stock opened at $244.17 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $191.72 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $226.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.01.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 483,581 shares of company stock valued at $117,222,729. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

