Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 304 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx stock opened at $275.12 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $170.24 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $15,325,618 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

