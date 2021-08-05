Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 586 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,961,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,356 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,236,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,908,734,000 after purchasing an additional 276,068 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Fiserv by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,361,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,260,000 after purchasing an additional 203,090 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $108.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.31. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

