Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $2,420,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $189.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

