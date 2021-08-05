Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Up 8.3%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.81. 133,427 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,258,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.

AMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -95.40 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amarin by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,975,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972,115 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Amarin by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

