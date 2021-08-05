Revlon (NYSE:REV) Shares Gap Up to $10.88

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.88, but opened at $11.73. Revlon shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 199 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $598.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.84.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REV. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revlon during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Revlon by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Revlon by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Revlon by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Revlon in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

