Gores Metropoulos II (NASDAQ:GMII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 68,192 shares.The stock last traded at $9.83 and had previously closed at $9.87.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II in the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. 30.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

