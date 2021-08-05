Celanese (NYSE:CE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.500-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $4.500-$4.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.90. 3,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,907. Celanese has a 1 year low of $97.75 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.16.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CE. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.71.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.