Citigroup Lowers Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) to Underperform

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $69.00. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $57.44 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH stock traded down $7.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.07. 155,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,606 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,646,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,010,000 after acquiring an additional 640,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,158,000 after acquiring an additional 395,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $166,229,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,024,000 after buying an additional 54,943 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.