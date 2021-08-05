Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of TSE CF traded down C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,949. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.28. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of C$6.18 and a one year high of C$14.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.39.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.53. The business had revenue of C$692.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$576.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.9042474 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

Recommended Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.