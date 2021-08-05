Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Xperi has decreased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of XPER stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,812. Xperi has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.24.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 13.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xperi will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

XPER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $153,776.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

