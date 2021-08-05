Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires New Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 28.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,979,597. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

