Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises 1.0% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $47,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.84. 15,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,688. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.65. The stock has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.50.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.